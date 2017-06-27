Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of

Guernsey with registered number 47161)

Monthly Final Net Asset Values

The final month end net asset value per share ("NAV") of each of the under mentioned classes of shares of no par value in the Company, as at the close of business on 31st May 2017 are:

CLASS NAV MTD Performance YTD Performance SEDOL Sterling Shares GBP 17.85 2.23% 9.98% B1YQ6R9 USD Shares USD 18.72 2.3% 10.21% B1YQ721

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous final month end NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year.

The NAV figures stated in this announcement are based on unaudited valuations supplied by the administrator of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd ("Master Fund").

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.thirdpointpublic.com

Franczeska Hanford

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745918

Email: FK26@ntrs.com