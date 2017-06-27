SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: APTY), a fully reporting company in the Fintech software sector, is pleased to announce that conducive to APT Systems business plans, it has received a fully executed letter of intent to purchase an existing company for $2,250,000. Along with the sellers offered participation, we have received a financing term sheet that could accommodate the transaction. This tech company is currently enjoying profit, with little overhead due to automation and would be a welcome addition.

CEO, Glenda Dowie, said "With the signing of the letter of intent, APT proceeded to conduct a definitive feasibility study with a view to producing a bankable feasibility plan. This is an exciting step for APT and we look forward to completing the diligence work and assessing the results. We remain committed to executing our business strategy and creating long-term shareholder value."

APT Systems is also pleased to confirm the beta version of our new site can be viewed at www.intuitrader.com. Our site has been redesigned with a fresh new look and a more impactful presentation of information for visitors. By updating our site, we've been able to improve navigation, connect visitors with useful information about our expertise, and provide an easy way for investors and shareholders to contact us.

Now included on our new website is a link for individuals to join our App Beta Tester group. We are encouraging traders and investors to give us feedback on the design of the KenChart app, ease of use and relevance of information collected and displayed. Management looks forward to this dialogue and providing great trading tools.

The primary objective of the new website is to provide information about our development of real trading tools and to detail developments for all stakeholders.

About APT Systems, Inc.: APT is an acronym for Applied Proprietary Trading. The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations while still watching dialogue on the proposed legislation for the Fintech National Banking Charter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

