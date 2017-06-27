SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Gimbal's Fine Candies today announces the start of its 2017 summer, "Make a Splash" sweepstakes featuring a chance to win a deluxe, fruit-themed beach bag with six bags of Gimbal's Sour Gourmet Jelly Beans, a towel, pool floats, water bottles, a table cloth and beach pail. The sweepstakes runs from June 27 through July 18 in honor of National Sour Candy Day. Participants can enter on Gimbal's Facebook page, with all entrants receiving 15 percent off their next online purchase by using the code SUMMER2017.

"Gimbal's Sour Gourmet Jelly Beans feature an assortment of 12, mouthwatering flavors and are made with real fruit juice, making them absolutely irresistible and a good source of Vitamin C," said Karin Vollrath, sales and marketing director at Gimbal's Fine Candies. "At Gimbal's, we love Sour Gourmet Jelly Beans -- and our summer 'Make a Splash' sweepstakes won't disappoint!"

With summer officially here, celebrate by enjoying this festive assortment, which includes essential pool and beach items -- ideal for any summer get-a-way, or pool day.

All of Gimbal's candies are produced and packed in facilities that are free of the major eight food allergens and do not contain peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, and eggs.

To enter the summer sweepstakes please visit, https://www.facebook.com/gimbalscandy

About Gimbal's Fine Candies

Gimbal's Fine Candies was founded in 1898 in downtown San Francisco. Four generations later, everyone at Gimbal's is still incredibly dedicated and passionate about creating irresistibly delicious confections. From old-time favorites to innovative new candies, everything Gimbal's produces is made with pride in the USA. For additional information on Gimbal's Fine Candies, visit www.gimbalscandy.com or call 1-800-344-6225.

