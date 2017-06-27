sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2021 - Key Vendors are BD, Drive DeVilbiss, Allied Healthcare Products, Philips Respironics and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global oxygen therapy consumables market to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing online marketing services. Vendors are focusing on the online marketing of their products to provide better accessibility to customers and increase the volume of product sales. This strategy allows vendors to minimize sales mediators and operational costs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. The prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and OSA is increasing at a significant rate in both developed and developing countries. As of 2015, more than 300 million people are suffering from asthma worldwide. Asthma accounts for six to seven in every 1000 deaths annually, worldwide. The prevalence of asthma is increasing rapidly in low and middle-income countries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is strict regulatory approval process. The approval process for oxygen delivery systems is stringent and required evidence via clinical trial studies. The approval process is more complicated for vendors obtaining approval for devices targeting a specific patient pool such as the pediatric patient population. The approval process in the European Union involves the determination of conformity assessment route for the product and adherence to conformity assessment procedure for clinical investigation.

Key vendors

  • BD
  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
  • Allied Healthcare Products
  • Philips Respironics
  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Other prominent vendors

  • Ambu
  • Besmed Health Business
  • BLS Systems
  • Circadiance
  • Flexicare Medical
  • ResMed
  • Smiths Medical
  • Teleflex Incorporated

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j3nzd8/global_oxygen

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire