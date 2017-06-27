Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2021 - Key Vendors are BD, Drive DeVilbiss, Allied Healthcare Products, Philips Respironics and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global oxygen therapy consumables market to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing online marketing services. Vendors are focusing on the online marketing of their products to provide better accessibility to customers and increase the volume of product sales. This strategy allows vendors to minimize sales mediators and operational costs.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. The prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and OSA is increasing at a significant rate in both developed and developing countries. As of 2015, more than 300 million people are suffering from asthma worldwide. Asthma accounts for six to seven in every 1000 deaths annually, worldwide. The prevalence of asthma is increasing rapidly in low and middle-income countries.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is strict regulatory approval process. The approval process for oxygen delivery systems is stringent and required evidence via clinical trial studies. The approval process is more complicated for vendors obtaining approval for devices targeting a specific patient pool such as the pediatric patient population. The approval process in the European Union involves the determination of conformity assessment route for the product and adherence to conformity assessment procedure for clinical investigation.

Key vendors



BD

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Allied Healthcare Products

Philips Respironics

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare



Other prominent vendors



Ambu

Besmed Health Business

BLS Systems

Circadiance

Flexicare Medical

ResMed

Smiths Medical

Teleflex Incorporated



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



