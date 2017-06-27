DEADLINE TODAY: HFXAX, HFXCX, HFXIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy Fund and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy Fund ("Catalyst Hedged Futures") (NASDAQ: HFXAX, NASDAQ: HFXCX, NASDAQ: HFXIX) Class A, Class C, and Class I shares between November 1, 2014 and April 28, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/catalyst-hedged-futures-strategy-fund?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, certain of the Fund's executive officers and/or trustees and others are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Fund's prospectuses declared, "The Fund employs strict risk management procedures to adjust portfolio exposure as necessitated by changing market conditions;" (ii) despite converting from hedge fund to a more risk-limiting mutual fund, it continued to invest using a heightened risk strategy; and (iii) as a result, the Fund's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Catalyst Hedged Futures, you have until June 27, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/catalyst-hedged-futures-strategy-fund?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

