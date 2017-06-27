Status of ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial for PXT3003 to be presented in oral and poster sessions

Regulatory News:

Pharnext SA (FR00111911287 ALPHA) (Paris:ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that the Company will present an update from its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead PLEODRUG™ PXT3003, in development for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A disease (CMT1A), in a poster and at an oral session at the upcoming 2017 Peripheral Nerve Society Meeting. Additional data related to PXT3003 and CMT1A will also be featured in two posters at the meeting, which is being held on July 8-12 in Sitges, Spain.

Clinical Trials Update sessions Tuesday July 11, 2017, 7:30am to 8:30am CEST Oral Presentation "Status of the ongoing multi-center, randomised, double-blind, placebo controlled, pivotal phase III study to assess the efficacy and safety of PXT3003 for CMT1A (PLEO-CMT)." R. Goedkoop et al. Presenter : René Goedkoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Pharnext, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France



Poster Viewing Session #2 Monday July 10, 2017 Poster P2_81 (abstract 34948) "Sensitivity to change of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score (CMTNS) and Overall Neuropathy Limitation Scale (ONLS) in a database of French patients with CMT1A." J. Foucquier et al.

Poster Viewing Session #4 Wednesday July 12, 2017 Poster P4_42 (abstract 34857) "PXT3003, a fixed combination of baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol, for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A): status of a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase III study (PLEOMCT)." S. Attarian et al. Poster P4_58 (abstract 34930) "The combinational drug PXT3003 improves neuromuscular function in an animal model of Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A disease." T. Prukop et al.



All abstracts will be published in the Journal of the Peripheral Nervous System (JPNS) accessible at: www.wileyonlinelibrary.com/journal/JPNS

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY™. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG™ offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com

