Eclipse Announces 'Compact' - The New Case and Practice Management Software Solution for Small Law Firms

BRADFORD, England, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eclipse Legal Systems - the UK's leading legal software provider - has announced the launch of Eclipse Compact, a new solution designed to cater for the needs of small law firms.

Built using Eclipse's existing Law Society Endorsed 'Proclaim' case and practice management platform, Compact streamlines the overall functionality suite to provide a core set of tools enabling smaller organisations to benefit from many of those contained in the market-leading system.

Compact is a securely hosted solution aimed at law firms of between 1 and 10 users. Featuring no up-front costs, Compact can be rapidly rolled out for a standard 'per user, per month' price. To ensure consistency and zero IT disruption as law firms grow, a pre-defined upgrade path to the full Proclaim product is available for firms beyond 10 users or whose requirements dictate enhanced functionality.

Eclipse Compact is available immediately and can be taken as a pure case management solution for specific work areas, or an integrated practice management system with SAR-compliant finance tools.

Eclipse's marketing director, Darren Gower, explains further:

"Our Proclaim solution has always been extremely popular with small law firms, new startups, and sole practitioners - and we are proud of our position as the go-to supplier for this market. We are acutely aware though of a number of firms that require a different pricing model and do not yet need a full suite of workflow, administrative, and customer contact tools.

"Rather than those practices adopting technologies which are unproven, contain hidden service costs, and provide no upgrade path, we wanted to open up the Proclaim world. Our new Compact solution allows an even broader range of law firms to experience a selected set of Proclaim's market-leading functionality."



About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 25,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas. Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint+ is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

Proclaim clients include:

Eversheds

Usdaw

Co-operative Legal Services

Government of the British Virgin Islands

Carillion plc

QualitySolicitors ( Howlett Clarke , Lockings, Oliver & Co, and others)

Eclipse's market territories include:

UK and Ireland

Latvia

Australia

Canada

Nigeria

Zambia

British Virgin Islands

For further information, please contact sarah.roberts@eclipselegal.co.uk or darren.gower@eclipselegal.co.uk.

Alternatively, call +44-(0)-1274-704100 or visit www.eclipselegal.co.uk