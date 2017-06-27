LECTRA: Lectra's Fashion 4.0 event looks ahead to tomorrow's digital future

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lectra's Fashion 4.0 event looks ahead to tomorrow's digital future

As fashion companies grapple with shifts in global economics and consumer behavior, Lectra offers digital solutions that keep the value chain agile

Paris, June 27, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, gathered more than 100 industry professionals from around the world at its state-of-the-art technology center in Bordeaux-Cestas, France, to look at how Industry 4.0 is shaping and transforming the global fashion and apparel business.

The conference brought together brands and manufacturers to discuss the major challenges fashion businesses are facing in today's digital marketplace, and identify practical steps companies can take to digitalize their value chain. During two days of in-depth presentations and workshops, Pr Céline Abecassis-Moedas and Pr Valérie Moatti, ESCP Europe shed light on innovative new retail models; Liz Doupnik, associate editor, Women's Wear Daily, shattered myths and set straight misconceptions about the millennial generation; and Fred Lemoine, Vice President, Weave Services, delved into the advantages of a digitalized supply chain. Among the attendees were some of today's most prominent fashion brands, such as H&M and Shanghai-based Dayang Group, one of the world's largest suit manufacturers.

Lectra took advantage of the occasion to announce the launch of Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0, proof of its commitment to empowering its customers with the best technology possible as they take their first steps towards Industry 4.0. With the widest functional scope on the market, the modular PLM solution acts as a connected, intelligent nerve center for today's digital supply chain, from planning through design to production, ensuring a consistent flow of error-free data between processes, technologies and people, and providing companies with the agility to adapt to different business models and jump on trends quickly.

In keeping with this theme, Lectra customers were on hand to share their own experiences with digital transformation. Manuel Castaldo, business analysis and sourcing operations manager for leading Italian fast-fashion retailer OVS, underlined the importance of identifying key collaborators to facilitate the transition to digital: "When you decide to make digital changes in your company, you are not only selecting the right tool, you are selecting the right partner to help you make those changes in your daily - and future - work." Thanks to Lectra's PLM solution, Manuel Castaldo explained, OVS has improved the quality of information shared throughout their process, positively impacting product development and quality.

Fred Walck, director, project management for Mexico-based clothing supplier Grupo Kaltex, also outlined their reasons for choosing Lectra: "In the spirit of Industry 4.0, what interests us as a vertical manufacturer is connecting our physical supply chain with our virtual supply chain-our software, ERP, and WRMS. For us, Lectra offers the most comprehensive solution: an end-to-end system designed specifically for fashion and apparel."

During the event's keynote speech, Edouard Macquin, Chief Sales Officer, Lectra, explored mega trends that are turning the fashion industry on its head, and demonstrated how Lectra's vision-and fashion-specific digital solutions-are helping fashion companies adapt to this 'fourth industrial revolution'.

"Industry 4.0 is not only revolutionizing how manufacturers operate, but also how brands and retailers need to function. Lectra's goal is to provide its customers with the technology and support they need to thrive and succeed in this new digital marketplace," concluded Edouard Macquin.

About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software, automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries. Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,550 employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $288 million in 2016 and is listed on Euronext.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com (http://www.lectra.com)

