BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK)(OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence, is pleased to announce that the Corporation's common shares now trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, under the symbol "DGNOF." DIAGNOS continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing "ADK" symbol.

Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS, stated: "Allowing US based investors and brokers to be able to fully trade our common shares on a US market will benefit DIAGNOS and all of its shareholders and is in-line with our strategy to succeed in the US healthcare market for the mass screening of diabetic retinopathy which, if not detected at an early stage of development, can lead to blindness."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing US and international companies that must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Market provides transparent prices for investors through full-depth of book with Real Time Level 2 quotes and verified information through the OTC Disclosure & News Service.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care ("POC"). CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and in Mexico.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedar.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

