MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- The 2017 PROCESS EXPO will feature several working production lines, including a bakery line which will simulate a frozen cookie line process. Attendees will have the opportunity to see each step of the production process from beginning to end at this year's event, taking place September 19-22 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. The following suppliers are participating in the bakery production line:

CMC America Corp. - Dough Mixer

Handtmann, Inc. - Dough Former/Depositor

Praxair, Inc. - Nitrogen Tunnel Freezer

Intralox - Conveyor Belts

Mettler Toledo - Metal Detectors

System Technology Inc - Packaging Equipment

Stober Drives - Motor and Drivers

"We are incredibly excited to put on this exhibit for the attendees at PROCESS EXPO," said Ken Hagedorn, Chairman of the FPSA Bakery Council and Vice President of Sales at Naegele, Inc. "We've been working on this for months to put a line together that will help food processors visualize how best to produce and package a frozen bulk cookie line. In addition, this exhibit will feature three demonstrations daily where attendees will get the chance not just to see how the cookies are made, but to also ask the experts about each link in the supply chain as it is happening."

Demonstrations of the cookie production line will run three times daily during the course of the expo, at 10:30 am, 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm. This is a perfect chance for attendees to witness all of the components in action, giving them the opportunity to ask any questions about their observations.

"The feedback we have gotten for the announcement of the production lines has been tremendous," said David Seckman, President & CEO of FPSA. "Our attendees love the thought of being able to see how the actual product is made and talk with the manufacturers to get a better understanding of the process. We expect these lines to be the most popular destination on the PROCESS EXPO show floor as this is a unique exhibit that you just don't see at most trade shows."

In addition to the bakery line, there will also be two Meat Processing Production lines on the PROCEES EXPO show floor. One will feature a deli line incorporating stuffing, slicing and packaging and a second sausage link/hang line which will include a bowl cutter, mixing, stuffing, linking and hanging. The suppliers that will be featured in these two lines include: AmTrade Systems, Inc., GEA North America, Handtmann, Inc., JBT Corporation, Mimasa a PRIMEdge Inc. Company, RapidPak - Middleby Processing and Packaging, Nu-Meat Technology, Poly-clip System, Viskase Companies, Inc., and Weber, Inc. FPSA's Meat Industry Suppliers Alliance (MISA) has been instrumental in bringing the working production line concept to fruition.

Over 600 exhibiting companies, spanning 220,000 square feet, will offer equipment, machinery and demos for buyers in all of the vertical industry sectors, including: bakery, grains, seeds and snacks, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry and seafood, prepared foods, fruits and vegetables, confectionery and candy, co-packers and pet foods. Registration is now open. General sales of exhibit space are available on the website, where you can reserve a booth. For more information about exhibiting, contact Grace A. Cular Yee, Vice President, Sales, at 703-663-1220, or Alaina Herrera, Exhibit Sales Associate, at 703-663-1212.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods, and Meat sectors.

For further information, Contact:

Amy Riemer

Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com



