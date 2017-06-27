Technavio's latest report on the global clinical rollators marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global clinical rollators market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (four-wheel, three-wheel, and bariatric rollators) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Clinical rollators are the mobility devices, which help in providing required mobility to an individual with a medical disability (short-term or long-term) or long-term users like geriatric population. Technavio analysts forecast the global clinical rollators market to grow to USD 168 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global clinical rollators market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increased adoption of advanced mobility products

Growing demand for technological advances on manufacturers

Growing demand for elderly and disabled assistive services

Increased adoption of advanced mobility products

Mobility products are used to provide the required mobility function to the people who are unable to make movements owing to medical cases, old age, or any temporary or permanent disability. To support the individuals and geriatric population, various mobility devices, equipment, or instruments are used, which can be as simple as a cane or can be a complex machine like a powered scooter.

"The individuals who are in the recovery stage of any trauma or medical cases are increasingly opting for a wheel-based walker or clinical rollators to get better mobility. Hence, the adoption of advanced mobility products is impacting the global clinical rollators marketsays Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research.

Growing demand for technological advances on manufacturers

In clinical rollators, the advanced product offerings including lightweight clinical rollators and rollators with comfortable sitting option are always in demand, since they can provide better mobility options and can reduce the required human efforts. These are highly adopted by the growing geriatric and bariatric population to achieve smooth mobility function.

The higher adoption rate among the individuals is encouraging the manufacturers to innovate advanced products through increased R&D expenditure and scaling up of the production facilities. For instance, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has developed a prototype of smart rollator that helps the older population. These rollators are equipped with sensors and digital software, which help users to analyze activities and individual physical conditions.

Growing demand for elderly and disabled assistive services

Elderly and disabled assistive services are required to support the geriatric population and the temporary or permanent disabled people to help them in achieving their day-to-day activities. Among various major products used for providing assistive services to the geriatric population, the mobility aids are highly preferred by the users.

"Service provider of assistive services to the people with critical mobility and the geriatric people are facilitating required mobility aids such as clinical rollators, walkers, canes, and wheelchairs. There is a clear preference for clinical rollators due to the presence of wheels at the base, which can minimize a large chunk of human effortsays Amber.

