REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Delphix, the company that has changed the dynamics of managing and consuming data, today announced its work with online dating leader eHarmony to provide continuous data delivery and the ability to bring new applications to life faster, with greater security and quality. With the Delphix Data Platform, eHarmony is able to deliver an enhanced customer experience that continuously keeps pace with innovation, offering its members new ways to use technology to form lasting connections.

The eHarmony IT team makes every effort to deliver a focused, welcoming and intuitive online dating experience across any device and to provide the best matches for singles by constantly improving its two key applications -- Singles and Matching. eHarmony relies on Delphix to boost its application release times, reduce storage costs and free the company from the weight of the labor-intensive nature of creating, storing and scrubbing database snapshots.

Since introducing Delphix in 2016, eHarmony's Singles and Matching applications have been improved at a faster rate than ever before, optimizing customer experiences and loyalty. Results include:

Over $3 million in cost savings in less than a year;

5,000 hours saved through automation of data management;

80% less storage space required to store virtual database copies;

One hour: the time it now takes to refresh a database with the Delphix Data Platform.





"Delphix delivers the environments we need for Dev, Test and QA to enable our Agile and DevOps methods. We improved our data masking capabilities, which minimized our overall risk. And, at the same time, the storage savings, which is presently trending toward multiple petabytes, made Delphix a no brainer," said Navdeep Kumar, Senior Director IT Infrastructure, eHarmony.

eHarmony is one of the hundreds of enterprise companies around the world that look to Delphix for continuous data delivery and the ability to accelerate application development quickly and in a scalable and secure manner. Delphix works with many of the Fortune 100, which includes three of the top five retailers and four of the top five insurance companies.

