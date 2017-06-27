CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Antler Hill Mining Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Antler Hill") (NEX: AHO.H) - Mr. Bures, Chief Executive Officer of Antler Hill Mining Ltd. (the "Corporation"), announces that effective June 27, 2017, the name of the Corporation has changed from "Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd." to "Antler Hill Mining Ltd."

At the opening of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 29, 2017, the trading symbol for the Corporation will change from "AHO.H" to "AHM.H". The new CUSIP number will be 03719L109 and the new ISIN number will be CA03719L1094. The share capital of the Corporation remains unchanged.

The Corporation continues to explore acquisitions and business opportunities. The Corporation wishes to thank its shareholders for their continued support and patience throughout this process. The Corporation's financial reporting is currently up to date, and it is a reporting issuer in good standing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

