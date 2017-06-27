Isala and Elekta Sign Long-term Partnership Agreement for Optimal Cancer Care

ZWOLLE, The Netherlands, June 27, 2017 Isala and Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) signed a 15-year partnership agreement to implement the latest developments in oncology and radiotherapy at Isala.

Next to upgrading existing equipment the agreement also includes several Versa HD' linear accelerators, a Leksell Gamma Knife® Icon' radiosurgery system, MOSAIQ® workflow software and a managed services contract.

Elekta and Isala today also announced the start of a long-term technology partnership for radiotherapy and oncology. In signing the agreement, Isala and Elekta have further enforced their continuing commitment to bringing the best possible cancer care to Dutch patients.

Gabriel Paardekooper, MD, radiation oncologist and chairman of the radiotherapy department at Isala commented, "The technology partnership with a proven, dependable collaborator like Elekta will help us further our oncology vision. With the upgrade of our existing linear accelerators, we will not only ensure that we can offer our patients state-of-the-art treatment, but we will also optimize our workflow, since all devices will be equipped with identical specifications to increase flexibility and capacity. Further, installing a Leksell Gamma Knife will enable us to provide patients with brain cancer and complex neurological disorders with the most precise technology available."

Francois Pointurier, Elekta's Senior Vice President, Western and Central Europe, commented, "We are proud to enter this agreement with Isala, which is founded upon an enduring and productive relationship. We are dedicated to making this partnership a success, not only for the companies involved, but ultimately for patients receiving treatment."

