sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,497 Euro		-0,002
-0,02 %
WKN: 853666 ISIN: JP3866800000 Ticker-Symbol: MAT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,25
12,533
19:52
12,303
12,547
19:51
27.06.2017 | 18:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Complete Teardown Analysis of Panasonic's PGA26C09600V GaN-on-Silicon HEMT - Production Cost Estimate for the Epitaxy, HEMT, and Package

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "PanasonicPGA26C09600V GaN-on-SiliconHEMT: Complete Teardown Anlaysis" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Panasonic's first GaN HEMT is unveiled, assembled in a standard TO220 package. Thanks to its specific die design, the component is normally-off without using a cascode structure or special packaging.

Panasonic's PGA26C09DV features a medium-voltage breakdown of 600V for a current of 15A (25°C), with very low Rds On compared to its competitors. The transistor is optimized for AC-DC power supply, photovoltaic, and motor inverters.

The GaN and Al GaN layers are deposited by epitaxy on a silicon substrate. A complex buffer and template layer structure is used to reduce stress and dislocation. This is complemented by a thick super lattice structure clearly visible in the TEM analysis.

Based on a complete teardown analysis, this report also provides a production cost estimate for the epitaxy, HEMT, and package.

Moreover, this report offers a comparison with GaN Systems' GS66504B and Transphorm's GaN HEMT, highlighting the huge differences in design and manufacturing process and their impact on device size and production cost.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t6d9c5/panasonicpga26c096


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire