Complete Teardown Analysis of Panasonic's PGA26C09600V GaN-on-Silicon HEMT - Production Cost Estimate for the Epitaxy, HEMT, and Package

Panasonic's first GaN HEMT is unveiled, assembled in a standard TO220 package. Thanks to its specific die design, the component is normally-off without using a cascode structure or special packaging.

Panasonic's PGA26C09DV features a medium-voltage breakdown of 600V for a current of 15A (25°C), with very low Rds On compared to its competitors. The transistor is optimized for AC-DC power supply, photovoltaic, and motor inverters.

The GaN and Al GaN layers are deposited by epitaxy on a silicon substrate. A complex buffer and template layer structure is used to reduce stress and dislocation. This is complemented by a thick super lattice structure clearly visible in the TEM analysis.

Based on a complete teardown analysis, this report also provides a production cost estimate for the epitaxy, HEMT, and package.

Moreover, this report offers a comparison with GaN Systems' GS66504B and Transphorm's GaN HEMT, highlighting the huge differences in design and manufacturing process and their impact on device size and production cost.

