TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- PetroMaroc Corporation plc (TSX VENTURE: PMA) (the "Company" or "PetroMaroc") is pleased to announce that at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2017, the shareholders elected Messrs. Dennis A. Sharp, D. Campbell Deacon and Nicholas O. Brigstocke to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successors have been duly elected or appointed.

The Company's shareholders also approved: (i) the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company with remuneration to be fixed by the board, and (ii) the previously adopted stock option plan of the Company and the granting of stock options thereunder.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the matters at the meeting in excess of 98% of votes cast for the motions.

About PetroMaroc

PetroMaroc Corporation plc is an independent oil and gas exploration company. PetroMaroc holds a substantial share ownership position in Sound Energy plc, and net profit interests in the Sidi Moktar licence (onshore Morocco), which the Company considers to be a committed long-term partner who will work to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the Essaouira region. PetroMaroc is a public company and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PMA".

