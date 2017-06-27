Global Metal Fabrication Robots Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.5% 2017-2021: Key Vendors are ABB, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, KUKA & Yaskawa Motoman

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global metal fabrication robots market to grow at a CAGR of 18.51% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Metal Fabrication Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of next-generation robots. There is an increase in focus by vendors to improve manipulation, navigation, cognition, and perception of metal fabrication robots. Many R&D activities in robotics technology have taken place across these applications.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from manufacturing companies. Manufacturing companies across industries are increasing their capital investments, as purchasing managers in the leading global companies are focusing on sourcing fabricated metal products only from the metal fabricators that provide quality products and can escape the manufacturing recession, by keeping their prices low even in the scenario of unfavorable economic conditions.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high initial investment. Initial installation of metal fabrication robots includes investments in fixtures, tooling, and environmental systems. It also includes costs such as preventive maintenance, safety, operator training, and the use of complementary peripheral equipment. This has deterred the metal fabricators and industrial players from investing in metal fabrication robots.
Key vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- KUKA
- Yaskawa Motoman
Other prominent vendors
- Denso Wave
- Dürr
- Eisenmann
- Fabricating Machine Technology
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Omron Adept Technologies
- Panasonic
- Stäubli
- Toshiba Machine
- Rethink Robotics
- Universal Robots
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market segmentation by application
PART 06: Market segmentation by robot type
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
PART 13: Key takeaways
PART 14: Appendix
