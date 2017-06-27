Oculus Rift Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display Teardown Anlaysis Report 2017 - Detailed Physical, Technology and Cost Analysis

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "OculusRiftVirtual Reality Head-Mounted Display: Complete Teardown Anlaysis" report to their offering.

The Virtual Reality (VR) market has raised expectations extremely high. It is already worth several billion US dollars per year and is growing rapidly, with millions of headsets due to be sold in coming years.

Three main companies lead this new market: Oculus VR, which was bought by Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion, HTC Corporation and Sony Playstation. The Oculus Rift can be used in different sectors, including gaming, entertainment, health, automotive, retail and education. It promises a very good VR experience - although not as good as the HTC Vive headset.

This is an incredible piece of mechanics, electronics and optics, with more than 634 electronic and mechanical components identified in the headset! A complete teardown of the system has been done, described in full detail in this report, including the mechanical parts, the displays and related optics as well as all the sensors, ICs and power devices. The associated manufacturing costs are also analyzed, with quite a surprising conclusion.

This system uses mainly established components, including two 1200Ö1080 pixel AMOLED displays manufactured by Samsung, for a total resolution of 2160Ö1200 pixels. They are the main parts of the system. There are also several MCUs, interface ICs, MEMS sensors and NIR LEDs. The technical choices are very different compared to the HTC Vive, for each of the mechanical, optical and electronic functions. A complete comparison of the two headsets is included in the report, highlighting the technical choices as well as the manufacturing costs, which are also very different.

Based on a complete teardown of the Oculus Rift headset, including detailed physical, technology and cost analysis, this report will provide all you need to know about the first systems supporting the virtual reality megatrend.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gdggv2/oculusriftvirtual

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716