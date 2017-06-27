Technavio analysts forecast the global microbial growth media marketto grow to USD 6,834.13 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global microbial growth media market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the end-users (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and academic and research institutions) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

There is considerable growth in genomics and proteomics research activities which are supported by funding projects and grants offered by governments and several global bodies to develop new technologies in different fields such as disease diagnosis. The researchers of these projects require significant amounts of microbial culture on growth media, thereby driving the market growth.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global microbial growth media market:

The high prevalence of infectious diseases such as common cold, lyme disease, influenza, HIV/AIDS, whooping cough, tuberculosis, etc. has created a high demand for antibiotics. Antibiotics are secondary metabolites with varying chemical structures, which are produced by certain strains of microbial species like actinomycetes and fungi and do not play a physiological role during the rapid growth phase cycle.

"Secondary metabolites are used in various industrial fields like pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food agriculture and farming. The production of these essential secondary metabolites are carried out in microbial growth media in laboratories, creating a constant revenue stream for the marketsays Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research.

Bio-production drives the demand for microbial culture

The microorganisms associated with or intentionally added to food substrates provide good opportunity to enhance the quality of food products and its impact which will, in turn, excite the human palate who will consume these food products. Foods such as ripened cheeses, fermented sausages, and pickles have extended shelf life compared to the raw materials from which they are derived and also have characteristic aroma and flavor that is directly or indirectly provided by the fermenting microorganisms which have to be cultured in bulk amount on growth media.

Hence, due to increase in demand of bio-production of food products with the help of microorganisms will have a positive impact on the growth of microbial growth media market during the forecast period.

High prevalence of foodborne illnesses

During production and consumption of foods, many microbes from natural source contaminate them through contact. Hence, microbial contamination of foods has many undesirable results which include spoilage of foods, foodborne illness, etc. Foods probably have bacteria on them for instance; raw meat may get contaminated during slaughter, fruit and vegetables may get contaminated while growing or during processing. Bacteria which are harmful are usually responsible for foodborne illness.

"The diagnosis and treatment of foodborne illnesses require extensive culturing of the particular bacterial strain. The study of the microbes provides practical and concise information on the diagnosis and treatment, thereby creating demand for microbial growth mediasays Amber.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

