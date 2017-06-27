BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Strateco Resources Inc. ("Strateco") announced today that it will appeal the decision rendered on June 21, 2017, by the Honourable Denis Jacques, J.C.S., in connection with Strateco's lawsuit against the Attorney General of Quebec on behalf of the Government of Quebec and the Minister of the Environment.

In his decision, the judge dismissed Strateco's claim of $182,684,575 for Strateco's loss of its investment in the Matoush uranium project and an additional $10 million in punitive damages. After careful review, Strateco considers that it has strong grounds for appeal.

Guy Hebert, President and Chief Executive Officer, intends to continue defending the interests of Strateco's shareholders and the Quebec mining industry. The case could be heard in late 2018 or early 2019.

