VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(CSE: CRL.CN)(CNSX: CRL)(FRANKFURT: 7C5)(OTC PINK: CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and the Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, is pleased to announce Alastair Brownlow with be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with first class honours from Simon Fraser University and is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Washington).

Brownlow previously worked as an auditor in the British Virgin Islands specializing in financial and regulatory reporting of public and private fund and trust companies. Prior to this, he also worked for a Canadian chartered accountant firm where he specialized in the mining industry, gaining significant accounting experience auditing mineral exploration and development companies in Canada and throughout the world. "Joining Carl Data just as its really beginning to grow is exciting," commented Brownlow. "I think my knowledge of international markets and the resource sector will be very useful as we continue to expand globally."

Previous CFO, Kevin Ma, will now be stepping up to help Carl Data's continued success as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Greg Johnston, CEO of Carl, commented, "It is a great advantage to us that we get to keep Kevin Ma involved in the Company, while bringing on new talent like Alastair."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, ETS, Flow Works Inc. and AB Embedded Systems, Carl helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools.

Carl Data continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) to provide scalability for municipalities, utilities and other industrial verticals. These data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Contacts:

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Kimberly Bruce

Corporate Communications

Telephone: (778) 379-0275

Email: kimberly@carlsolutions.com



