Global Deception Technology Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Attivo Networks, Cymmetria, GuardiCore, Illusive Networks & TrapX Security

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Deception Technology Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The Global Deception Technology Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.80% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Deception Technology Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing reliance on partnership networks. Due to the rise in competition in the global deception technology market, vendors are expanding their businesses into foreign markets. However, some vendors, especially those in developing countries, are not aware of managed security services. As a result, most of the vendors depend on their partners to deploy such solutions. For example, vendors like Cisco depend on the partnership network approach to expand their business.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in use of mobile devices. The increase in use of mobile devices such as laptops, mobile phones, and tablets is helping the revenue inflow in the market. The use of mobile devices for personal and professional use is increasing the demand for security in these devices because of critical data access and storage. Further, as the technology is advancing, individuals are highly dependent on mobile devices for various purposes such as e-commerce, bill payment, and GPS. As the information accessed by mobile devices are confidential, it requires high level security against hacking.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is complex IT infrastructure. With the evolution of IoT, there has been an increase in the use of cloud computing, big data, and mobile devices, which has increased the complexity of the IT infrastructure. Organizations are finding it difficult to provide optimum security and service levels to their businesses to ensure success. Identifying legitimate end-users is a major challenge as many consumers are connected through networks, engaging in a broad range of activities such as e-commerce, online transactions, online payments, and financial transactions.

Key vendors



Attivo Networks

Cymmetria

GuardiCore

Illusive Networks

TrapX Security



Other prominent vendors



Acalvio Technologies

Allure Security Technology

CyberTrap

ForeScout

Hexis Cyber Solutions

LogRhythm

Others



