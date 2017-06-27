HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Human Resource Executive® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR and organizers of the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, announced the successful completion of its HR Technology China Conference, held June 6 - 7, 2017 at the Shanghai International Conference Center in China. The only HR technology event of its kind in China, HR Tech China brought together more than 3,500 HR professionals and 30+ speakers from the United States, Europe and China. For two days attendees experienced leading edge HR and HR technology thought-leadership, case studies, knowledge sharing and networking. The event also featured more than 70 exhibitors demonstrating the latest technology.

"HR Tech China 2017 primary theme was the development and deployment of Artificial Intelligence technologies and its use for human resources, talent acquisition, and talent management," said Rebecca McKenna, VP of Global Events and Publisher of Human Resource Executive®. "With attendees from China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States the conference and expo was a global display of the latest technologies for Human Resources."

Featuring engaging keynote presentations from Stanford University's Jerry Kaplan; HR Technology Conference Program Chair and HR Tech China host, Steve Boese; VP of HCM Strategy and Product Management at Infor, Trish McFarlane and more, HR Tech China fed the audience's need for technology and explored the use of people and data to enhance decision making.

"HR Tech China Conference far exceeded my expectations for the amount and enthusiasm of the attendees, the growing sophistication of both the attendees' knowledge of HR technology, and the significant and maturing capabilities of many of the Chinese HR Tech companies who attended the conference," said Boese.

"Throughout the two days it was easy to see the high level of engagement among attendees as they displayed a real need for the types of technology that were being demonstrated and shared," said McKenna.

"HR Tech China is fast becoming firmly established as an essential event for HR professionals in the world's second largest economy, and one with more than 700 million people in the workforce and 25 million enterprises," said McFarlane.

Boese also remarked, "Shanghai was a perfect location for HR Tech China, as the fast-growing, dynamic, and modern city matches the climate for modern HR and HR technology applications and approaches. The Chinese market is embracing and adopting new, advanced capabilities in HR Tech at a rapid pace. It is incredible to see the progress from the first year of the conference."

Details regarding future Human Resource Executive® global HR Tech conferences in Europe and Asia will be released at the 20th annual HR Tech Conference. Being held October 10 - 13, 2017 at The Venetian® Las Vegas, HR Tech is indisputably the world's largest event dedicated to HR technology attracting attendees from more than 46 countries and all over North America. The opening keynote will be delivered by Laszlo Bock, a New York Times best-selling author and the former Senior Vice President of People Operations at Google. The conference features 70+ sessions on important topics such as talent acquisition, talent management, employee engagement, workforce analytics and more.

About Human Resource Executive®

Human Resource Executive® magazine was established in 1987 and continues today as the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR. Written primarily for vice presidents and directors of human resources, the magazine provides these key decision-makers with news, profiles of HR visionaries and success stories of human resource innovators. Stories cover all areas of human resource management, including talent management, benefits, healthcare training and development, HR information systems, relocation, retirement planning, and employment law. For more information, visit www.hreonline.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world's leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends -- Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 70 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways. HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Pre-Conference Event, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services -- a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com.