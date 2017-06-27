CHDM Market (Cyclohexane Dimethanol) Global Analysis by Application, Type and Manufacturers Eastman, SK NJC, Feixiang Group and Kangheng Chemical Available at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market report outlines the evolution of Cyclohexane Dimethanol Industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2022. This report focuses on the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse 154 Tables and Figures, spread across 117 pages is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1074288-global-cyclohexane-dimethanol-chdm-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2022.html.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2023. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) is expected to reach about 316051 MT by 2023 from 196483 MT in 2017. Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) industry through 2022, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and sector and size band. This report analyses the current market trends, drivers and inhibitors impacting the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market. The report displays the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales; revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017. Order a Copy of Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1074288.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers - Eastman, SK NJC, Feixiang Group and Kangheng Chemical

Market Segment by Type, covers: Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 and Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into Polyester Materials, Coating Materials and Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market.

Chapter 1, Describe Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, Analyse the top manufacturers of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM), with sales, revenue, and price of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM), in 2015 and 2017; Chapter 3, Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017;

Chapter 4, Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM), for each region, from 2012 to 2017; Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, analysed the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; Chapter 9 and 10, Shows the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

In Chapter 11, Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022; Chapter 12 and 13, Described Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Another report titled 'Global Phosphonate Market Research Report 2017' forecasts the market analysis provided for the Global markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. With 200 tables and figures and 119 pages the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Phosphonates are a class of chelating agents and scale inhibitors, which structurally have the phosphonic acid group -PO3H2 in common. They are used in household cleaning products, personal care products, institutional cleaners and industrial cleaning processes, and as water treatment additives in various applications. The most common phosphonates are aminotris (methylene phosphonic acid) (ATMP), 1-hydroxyethylidene diphosphonic acid (HEDP) and diethylenetriamine penta (methylene phosphonic acid (DTPMP).Phosphonate Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into Water Treatment, I&I Cleaner and Other. Purchase a copy of Global Phosphonate Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=858608.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra,India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect With Us On:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/p-219-global-info-research.xml