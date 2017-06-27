HAMILTON, Bermuda, 2017-06-27 18:54 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) today announced that it will be presenting at a meeting of investors in New York City on Thursday, June 29, 2017 to provide a detailed update on the Company. The presentation, featuring remarks from the Company's executive officers and the Chairman of the Board, is expected to begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes.



The meeting will be webcast via the Company's Investor Relations webpage at https://investor.enstargroup.com/investor-relations and a replay will remain available until August 29, 2017. The presentation slides will be available shortly before the meeting on the same webpage.



If you would like to listen to the live meeting, please use the webcast or dial (866) 581-1140 (from outside the U.S. dial: (281) 542-4849) and use conference ID: 37792762.



About Enstar



Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 75 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001, and has over $14 billion in total assets. Enstar's active underwriting businesses include the StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd's Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.



Cautionary Statement



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enstar's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.



Contact: Mark Smith Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645