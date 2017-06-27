Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal surgical sealants and adhesives marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 21 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global surgical sealants and adhesives market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (polypeptide/protein-based, biological, and synthetic surgical sealants and adhesives) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is projected to grow to more than USD 2,490 million by 2021, at a CAGR of over 9% through the forecast period. The need to minimize surgical wounds and blood loss to ensure patient safety and aid in rapid recovery is driving the adoption of surgical sealants and adhesives," says Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for medical imaging research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is fragmented with the presence of several international and regional vendors. International players are adopting various strategies to rapidly increase their footprint, leaving regional vendors in a difficult position, unable to compete with them, especially in terms of quality, efficacy, and price.

Top vendors are procuring new license approvals for existing products by expanding their areas of application. Small and medium-sized vendors have adopted product differentiation as a strategy to compete with global vendors. The major players are seeking opportunities by launching new products, which can be used in several surgical indications. The competition in this market is likely to intensify with a rise in product extensions and M&A.

Top six vendors in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market

Baxter

Baxter is an American company which manufactures and sells medical devices and focuses on therapies for life-threatening conditions. The company offers a broad range of products under biosurgery, clinical nutrition, infusion system, renal and anesthesia business divisions.

Cohera Medical

Cohera Medical is an American medical device company, which manufactures and develops surgical sealants and adhesives. The company manufactures surgical adhesives for securing soft tissues and implants, deep wounds, and for fixing small bones.

C.R. Bard

C.R. Bard is a leading American company, which is involved in manufacturing and marketing medical technologies such as urology, vascular, oncology, and surgical devices. The company markets a broad range of products to healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, hospitals, and alternate site facilities.

CryoLife

CryoLife manufactures and develops medical devices worldwide. The company processes implantable human tissues for vascular and cardiac surgeries. The company operates under two divisions: preservation services and medical devices. It offers various products such as BioGlue surgical adhesive and BioFoam surgical matrix.

CSL Behring

CSL Behring engages in the R&D, manufacturing, and marketing of biotherapies used to treat serious and rare medical conditions. Its key fibrin sealant products include Beriplast P Combi-Set and TachoComb. Beriplast P Combi-Set is a freeze-dried fibrin sealant used for topical applications. TachoComb is a trademark of Nycomed.

Ethicon

Ethicon is a subsidiary of Johnson Johnson which manufactures, develops and markets medical devices for open surgical and MI procedures worldwide. The company engages in manufacturing, R&D, and marketing of a wide range of surgical sealants and adhesives.

