OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sprint (S) are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the telecom company jumping by 5.4 percent.



The advance by Sprint comes after a report from the Wall Street Journal said the company has entered into exclusive talks with Charter Communications (CHTR) and Comcast (CMCSA) as the cable companies explore a deal that could bolster their plans to offer wireless service.



