Company Comparison Breakdown of HTC's Vive VR Head-Mounted Display with a Detailed Physical, Technology and Cost Analysis

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "HTCViveVR Head-Mounted Display: Company Comparison" report to their offering.

The Virtual Reality (VR) market has raised expectations extremely high. It is already worth several billion US dollars per year and growing rapidly, with millions of headsets due to be sold in coming years.

Three main companies lead this new market: HTC Corporation, Oculus VR, which was bought by Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion, and Sony Playstation.

They think this market has enough potential to invest billions of dollars to get ahead of their competitors. Most other major manufacturers also want good market shares, including Microsoft, Intel, Google, AMD, Samsung, Huawei, Archos and Alcatel.

Winning in this market is now HTC's all-or-nothing strategy. The HTC Vive VR Head-Mounted Display (HMD) is aimed at saving HTC from collapse. Vive VR can be used in different sectors, including gaming, entertainment, health, automotive, retail and education. It promises a premium VR experience.

This very well-designed system uses established components, including two 1200Ö1080 pixel AMOLED displays manufactured by Samsung, for a total resolution of 2160Ö1200 pixels. These are the main parts of the over 2850 electronic and mechanical components have been identified in the headset. There are also several MCUs, FPGAs, processors, interface ICs, MEMS sensors, photodiodes, and a camera module including an Omnivision Global Shutter Motion Detector.

Based on a complete teardown of the HTC Vive VR Headset, this report is a detailed physical, technology and cost analysis.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gl7kpq/htcvivevr



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716