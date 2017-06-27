HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company"), announced today, that its ultra-deepwater drillship, the Platinum Explorer, has received a letter of award for a three year contract from Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC). The Platinum Explorer is planned to mobilize to India in the fourth quarter of 2017. Expected revenues over the three-year contract term, exclusive of service tax, are approximately $118 million.

Ihab Toma, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are delighted to put this drillship back to work in this challenging environment and we look forward to safe and successful operations for our customer, ONGC. Vantage and the Platinum Explorer have previously worked for ONGC for five years and we look forward to providing the same professional service to this client."

Vantage Drilling International, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships, four premium jackup drilling rigs and one standard jack-up drilling rig. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and large independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

