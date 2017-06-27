Cross-border payments: new approaches to reaching customers in a digital world



BOSTON, 2017-06-27 19:27 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire CEO Mike Massaro will participate in a panel discussion on the digital state of cross-border payments at the 2017 Money20/20 Europe Conference taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark this week. He will be joined by executives from Azimo, Fintech Ventures Group, K&L Gates LLP, and WorldRemit to discuss recent advances in cross-border payment processing and technologies and the potential for future innovation. The panel discussion takes place on Wednesday, June 28th at 10:00 a.m.



The payments, financial services and retail sectors are experiencing an accelerated period of product development, characterized by technology and regulatory-based disruption. Money20/20 Europe brings together key industry stakeholders to collaborate and share ideas on how to best navigate this new emerging reality.



X-Border Payments: New Approaches to Reaching Customer in a Digital World Panel Discussion: Weds., June 28th at 10 a.m.



In a world where money has been "digital" for decades, consumers are confused as to how they can send a message to a relative across the world in nano-seconds but sending money feels like it's still physically taken by stagecoach in many cases. The last few years has changed all this and we no longer have to stand in queues at the money transfer office. It's now as simple as downloading an app or logging onto a website and pretty much any form of payment can be directed anywhere in the world. The innovation involved in dealing with AML, KYC, fraud, risk security and all the rest of the elements required to achieve this should not be underestimated. What more could the future possibly hold?



Panelists:



-- Michael Kent, CEO and Founder, Azimo -- Mike Patryn, Chairman, Fintech Ventures Group -- Mike Massaro, CEO, Flywire -- Alice Newton-Rex, VP of Product, WorldRemit -- Judith Rinearson, Partner, K&L Gates LLP (moderator)



About Flywire Flywire is a leading provider of international payment solutions, connecting businesses and institutions with other businesses and consumers on six continents. Introduced six years ago as a way for international students to pay their tuition for studies abroad, Flywire is now used by over 1,300 organizations across 18 countries around the world. The company processes billions in payments per year from 220 countries and territories, via bank transfer, credit card and e-wallet solutions, in over 120 different local currencies. Convenient, fast and secure, Flywire's scalable platform provides currency conversion at exchange rates that can offer significant savings when compared to home-market banks and credit card providers. The company also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as 24/7 online payment tracking.



Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA with international operations in London and Manchester, UK; Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; and Valencia, Spain. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com.



