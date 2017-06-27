VARENNES, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. (TSX: PJC.A) (the "Corporation" or the "Jean Coutu Group") wishes to remind the public that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday July 11, 2017, at 9:30 am ET at the Head Office of the Corporation, 245 Jean Coutu Street, Varennes, Quebec.

The Meeting will also be webcasted on the corporate website at www.jeancoutu.com.

Representatives of the Jean Coutu Group will meet the press after the Meeting.

What: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. When: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Where: The Jean Coutu Group Head Office 245 Jean Coutu Street, Varennes, Quebec Annual General Meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. A press meeting will be held following the Meeting (around 10:30 a.m.)

About The Jean Coutu Group

The Jean Coutu Group is one of the most trusted names in Canadian pharmacy retailing. The Corporation operates a network of 419 franchised stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Sante and PJC Sante Beaute, and employs more than 20,000 people. Furthermore, since December 2007, the Jean Coutu Group owns Pro Doc Ltd ("Pro Doc"), a Quebec-based subsidiary and manufacturer of generic drugs.

