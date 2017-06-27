EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Snap Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses Exceeding $500,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Snap Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNAP) for possible violations of federal securities laws. Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") on or about March 2, 2017; and/or (2) on the open market from March 2, 2017 through May 15, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), should contact the firm prior to the July 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Snap made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, that the Company's reported user growth was materially false and misleading; and as a result, Snap's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 10, 2017, after-market hours, Snap revealed its first quarterly report as a public company, revealing disappointing user growth as well as a net loss of $2.2 billion. The user growth was the slowest year-to-year growth rate for at least two years. When this information was disclosed, Snap's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm. On May 16, 2017, Bloomberg reported that a former Snap employee, Anthony Pompliano, filed a lawsuit against the Company claiming that he was terminated for raising questions about the allegedly false growth metrics and that he was seeking whistleblower protection from retaliation by Snap.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding the rights of shareholders.

