Technavio's latest report on the global coating pre-treatment marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new report on the global coating pre-treatment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global coating pre-treatment market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (phosphate, chromate, blast clean, and chromate-free), end-users (automotive and transportation, general industry, and consumer goods and appliances), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Coating pre-treatment is the process of removing contaminants from the metal surface and modifying the surface to a non-conductive one. The surface of the substrate is cleaned and modified to provide better adhesion and corrosion resistance. Technavio analysts forecast the global coating pre-treatment market to grow to USD 4,596.7 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global coating pre-treatment market according to Technavio chemicals and materials research analysts are:

Increasing use of zirconium

Increasing sol-gel technology coatings

Mergers and acquisitions

Phosphates are being gradually replaced by zirconium due to its environment-friendly features. The weight of the zirconium and zinc phosphate varies from 145-200 mg/sq ft. Regardless of light weight, zirconium coatings provide better corrosion resistance and adhesion. This process results in phosphate-free and metal-free deposits on the surface of the metal.

"The zirconium coatings do not require heating, which stands as an advantage for energy savings. Due to lesser heating stages and lower maintenance, the cost can be reduced by approximately USD 105,000 every year. These advantages of zirconium have resulted in its preference in the marketsays Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigments research.

Hybrid silicon alkoxides molecules are known for their coupling properties between the metal substrate and organic materials and are used in the production of sol-gel coatings. These molecules are hybrid molecules that are designed to bond both metal substrate and the organic coatings simultaneously.

The application of the sol-gel pre-treatment coating is carried out by the dipping procedure. The thickness of the coatings depends on the fluid thickness, viscosity, and withdrawal speed. The adhesion and corrosion properties are better when compare with the traditional pre-treatment processes. The preference to use this coating on aluminum and hot-dip galvanized (HDG) steel will significantly impact the market growth.

"The key market players such as PPG Industries and BASF have adopted the mergers and acquisitions strategy to expand and increase the market share in the highly fragmented global coatings pre-treatment marketsays Shakeel.

For instance, BASF acquired Albemarle's global surface treatment business, Chemetall, a leading developer and manufacturer of customized technology and system solutions for surface treatment. Similarly, PPG Industries has announced that the company would acquire the remaining interest in Chemfil Canada, a joint venture of PPG and Madinal Enterprises. This acquisition is likely to boost the pre-treatment presence and capabilities of PPG Industries in Canada and its pre-treatment services for global automotive OEM.

