IMPORTANT EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Eco Science Solutions, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Eco Science Solutions, Inc. ("Eco Science" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: ESSI) for possible violations of federal securities laws from May 1, 2017 through May 19, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Eco Science shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the July 24, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Eco Science made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, that its plan for strategic acquisitions lacked veracity; thus, the Company's statements about its business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On May 19, 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a temporary suspension of trading Eco Science securities "because of concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of publicly disseminated information concerning, among other things, ESSI's proposed acquisition of Ga-Du Bank, Inc."

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles devoted to upholding the rights of shareholders.

