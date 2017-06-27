Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2017) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will commence a trenching program on its 100%-owned Shebandowan Property. The trenching program is designed to test three high priority gold in soil geochemical targets. The first area is the newly discovered TMR zone which is described as a granodiorite with extensive silicification and quartz carbonate alteration with up to 5% pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite. The zone appears to have an east-west strike and is covered by sand and till to the west and variable amounts of overburden to the east. Soil geochemical values in the area range from <5ppb up to 78ppb gold. Rock samples taken from outcrops in the area range from <5ppb to 620ppb gold. The second area is named the Iris Lake trend with soil geochemical values ranging from < 5ppb up to 175ppb gold. The area is described as being under thin overburden cover where trenching would be an effective tool in examining the bedrock as a possible source for the anomalous gold values in the soil samples. The third area is named the Vanguard West trend and has yielded soil geochemical results from <5ppb up to 152ppb gold. This area is also described as being covered by variable amounts of overburden which the company hopes will allow for trenching and be effective in explaining the source of the gold in the anomalous soil geochemical samples.

The company would also like to report that it has entered into an agreement to purchase a 100% ownership of a 5 unit claim adjacent to the West Vanguard claim group. The claim was optioned due to its proximity to the Vanguard deposits and its potential to host the western extension of the Vanguard horizon.

The agreement with a local Thunder Bay prospector (the "Vendor") is structured such that White Metal can purchase 100% ownership of the property by making a one-time cash payment of $15,000 and issuing 100,000 shares of the Company to the Vendor. The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR of which 1% can be bought for $1million. White Metal also retains the first right of refusal on the remaining 1%.

This transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

For complete up-to-date information on the Shebandowan Property please visit www.whitemetalres.com/.

Paul E. Nielsen, PGeo, is the qualified person responsible for this release and has prepared, supervised and approved the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure contained within the release.

