

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oscar Mayer announced the launch of WienerDrone, which will be the 'first unmanned hot dog-carrying aircraft designed for remote location delivery.'



Oscar Mayer's WienerFleet already consists of the Wienermobile, WienerMini and WienerRover. Now, the company has added WienerCycle and WienerDrone.



'These five unique vehicles will set off on a journey to no better place than Weiner, Arkansas for the ultimate Fourth of July celebration, bringing better hot dogs to the entire town,' the company said in a statement.



The WienerCycle is a three-wheeled moped, ideal for tricky urban deliveries, traveling on land with a sidecar that doubles as a hot dog warming station.



