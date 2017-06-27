AMITYVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) announced today that our brand partner Christie Brinkley in support of our West Coast retailers and distributors will be on a media swing for Bellissima Prosecco. Ms. Brinkley is currently scheduled to appear tomorrow June 28th as a Co Host of "The Talk" television show, with an afternoon appearance at Buca Di Beppo restaurant at Universal City. Bucca di Beppo is now featuring Bellissima Brut Organic Prosecco and Bellissima Organic Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine. Christie will then make stops at Erewhon Market at 7660 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles, and at BevMo located at 3212 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica. Additional appearances will be posted on the website www.bellissimaprosecco.com.

Mr. Richard DeCicco stated, "I can't be more pleased working with Christie. Her effort, support and belief in Bellissima is extraordinary. Christie Brinkley has and continues to be the best brand partner Bellissima could ever ask for, and as we continue to build our markets for Bellissima Prosecco this effort and commitment has been reflected in the great demand for our product".

Additionally the company anticipates that two new major national retail chains will carry Bellissima in the immediate and very near future. We are awaiting final approvals from both and look forward to announcing them to consumers and our shareholders. As a footnote and in response to several shareholder inquires, the company is aware of certain bloggers making defamatory and candidly blatant false statements on certain financial websites. This seems to be an obsession of a few individuals infatuated with unverifiable and negative barbs towards the company, management and its product lines. While it has been policy not to pander or respond to such actions, the company feels obligated to our loyal and committed shareholders to comment. The company welcomes verifiable solid information and if one does his or her own due diligence based upon fact and not fiction then everyone will be better served by the outcome.

The company is in the business of building brands and value for its shareholders and without a solid foundation of business principles there is nothing to be realized but the inevitable failure of the enterprise. The company is proud to have always taken the "high road" but at the same time the company and management cannot sit idle and have their respective names and products slandered without a proper rebuttal.

The lack of understanding and education spawns a lot of this hatred and misinformation. The alcohol beverage business is quite complex and highly regulated. The task of obtaining distribution is monumental, and it is an incredible accomplishment that in a very short period of time Bellissima has achieved a national presence. In working with all our major distributors Bellissima is now available in over 40 states. In addition to supporting our domestic markets Bellissima will begin to penetrate the global markets.

The Company and management would like to thank everyone for their support and urges those who are misinformed to get informed and join in working with the company in the same positive direction.

