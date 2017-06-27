Neudata Names Hagen Lewis Director, North America in New York

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Neudata Limited is pleased to announce that Hagen Lewis has joined the firm as Director, North America, and will be based in midtown New York City. Lewis will expand the U.S. nationwide marketplace for the firm's alternative data intelligence platform by working closely with systematic, quantitative and other professional fund managers.

"Hagen is a proven FinTech professional and a true gem to add to our expanding talent lineup," said Rado Lipus, founder and chief executive officer of Neudata, headquartered in London, U.K. "He fully appreciates the consultative relationships we continue to forge with institutional managers who find tremendous value in leveraging the unconventional, and often under-radar, alternative datasets covered on the Neudata platform."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Neudata team in building its business in the U.S. and across the globe," Lewis said. "It's a very exciting time for Neudata. I look forward to utilizing my breadth and depth of my market and FinTech experience to provide managers with alternative data intelligence to make sense of the vast number of novel data sources available to investment managers."

Lewis was most recently a top performing senior sales representative at RavenPack which provides news analytics to fund managers. Previously, he held senior sales positions at Liquid Holdings, Fidessa, Knight Capital and Instinet. He earned a Bachelor's degree in finance at New Hampshire College.

About Neudata

Neudata Limited is headquartered in London and helps sophisticated investment managers find, evaluate and select new and alternative data sources that can provide unique, timely and granular records of often imperceptible economic activity. Neudata's alternative data expertise lies in uncovering unique datasets from non-conventional sources that are not available on established and commonly used data platforms. Neudata partners with investment managers to help tame big data, uncover overlooked information and focus on global equity, currency, commodity, fixed income and derivatives market intelligence.

