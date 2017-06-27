

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite several Republican Senators indicating their opposition to a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has expressed confidence the Senate will eventually approve the legislation.



Ryan told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday that he has 'every expectation' the Senate will pass the bill but would not speculate on when the vote will take place.



'I would not bet against Mitch McConnell,' Ryan said, referring to the Senate Majority Leader. 'He is very, very good at getting things done through the Senate, even with this razor-thin majority.'



He added, 'I have every expectation that the Senate - I don't know what day - but I have every expectation the Senate will move this bill, and I assume this bill will have changes.'



Ryan said his confidence stems from the fact that every Republican Senator campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare.



The expression of confidence from Ryan comes even though Republican Senators Dean Heller, R-Nev., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Rand Paul, R-Ken., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., have indicated their opposition to the bill as currently written.



McConnell has little margin for error with the bill, as he can only afford to lose the support of two Republicans and still pass the legislation.



An estimate by the Congressional Budget Office released on Monday indicated the Senate bill would increase the number of people who are uninsured by 22 million in 2026.



The CBO also found that the bill would reduce the federal deficit by $321 billion over ten years, which is $202 billion more than the estimated net savings for House version of the bill.



