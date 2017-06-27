Technavio analysts forecast the global deception technology marketto grow to USD 1.49 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 10% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global deception technology market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the deployment model (in-premises and cloud-based), end-users (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Deception technology was introduced as an advanced security feature to track and avoid targeted attacks. The use of deception technology has been increasing with the integration of several security products through the years, including the age-old honeypot sensor. Additionally, the introduction of a new class of products with distributed endpoint decoys is emerging with threat deception capabilities that can enhance an end user's defenses, greatly boosting the market growth.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global deception technology market:

Increase in the use of mobile devices

Implementing firewall as a disruptive deception capability

Increasing IT security budget

Increase in the use of mobile devices

"The increase in the use of mobile devices such as laptops, mobile phones, and tablets is the major revenue generating factor in the deception technology market. The increasing personal and professional uses of these devices is increasing the demand for security in these devicessays Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for IT security research.

Further, with advances in deception technology, individuals are becoming more dependent on mobile devices for carrying out various high-security risk tasks such as e-commerce, bill payment, and GPS. As the information accessed by mobile devices are confidential, it requires high-level security against hacking.

Implementing firewall as a disruptive deception capability

Firewalls with intrusion prevention, blacklists, reputation feeds, and URL filtering enhance the protection of hosts within their protected network zones by leveraging threat deception as an active response to thwart confirmed attackers. The deception responses could be generated by the firewall, by leveraging integration with deception providers, or by providing deception hosts designed specifically to be attacked. Since firewall providers often sit within the internal DMZ network path, they can easily take advantage of deception techniques to disrupt attackers.

Increasing IT security budget

The increasing number of security threats is encouraging organizations in various sectors to increase their IT security budget. The IT security budget of the industries such as IT and telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and the government has increased significantly in the recent past. There has been an increase in the number of incidents of identity and data theft because of the increase in the use of Websites and Web applications by end-users.

"The growing popularity of online consulting and sharing of health-related results online is also encouraging the deployment of advanced security solutions. The increasing complexity of cyber attacks and the growing awareness of the security risks have increased the procurement of advanced security products such as deception technologysays Amrita.

