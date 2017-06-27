Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2017) - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Corporation") was held on June 15, 2017 in Burnaby, British Columbia. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2017, which can be found on the website www.sedar.com.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the meeting was 10,288,448 shares, representing approximately 77.14% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting and the results were as follows:

Name of Director Votes for Charles G. Allen 100.00%

W. Grant Ballantyne

100.00% Frank D. Barker

100.00% Geoffrey J. Barker

100.00% Doug Brownridge

100.00% William G. Bullis 100.00% Victor D'Souza 100.00% Joey St-Aubin

100.00%

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all other resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational ice sports facilities in North America and currently own and/or manage 20 facilities in Canada and the United States with 57 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields and 15 sport, volleyball and basketball courts. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE." To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

For more information:

Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

Michael F. Gellard

Senior Vice President & CFO

604 736 9152