Taiyo Yuden SAW and BAW Band 7 Duplexer Performance and Technology Comparison Report with Comparison with Previous Generation and Packaging Solutions from Qorvo and Broadcom

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Taiyo YudenSAW and BAW Band 7 Duplexer: Performance and Technology Comparison" report to their offering.

In the last five years, Skyworks has been the largest radio-frequency (RF) component supplier for Huawei. In Huawei's last flagship, the Mate 9 Pro, and the P10 series, Skyworks supplies entire Long-Term Evolution (LTE) front-end solutions based on its SkyOne® Technology. The solutions comprise Low-, Mid- and High-Band front end modules (FEMs) featuring Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) and Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) filters. Skyworks is known to produce its own SAW filter and to outsource the BAW filter. In its High-Band PA Module integrated Duplexer (PAMiD), Skyworks integrates a duplexer supplied by Taiyo Yuden in metal seal packaging featuring a SAW and a Thin Film Bulk Acoustic Resonator (FBAR)-BAW filter based on Taiyo Yuden Technology.

The filters are located in a System In Package (SiP) with a power amplifier, switch and a RF integrated circuit. The device is a custom version of a Taiyo Yuden commercial device. The duplexer's SAW filter uses sapphire and lithium tantalate substrates and its BAW filter has an original FBAR design using an air gap cavity on a silicon substrate.

In this report, the complete duplexer is analyzed, from the filters to the packaging developed by Fujitsu Media Limited, which was bought by Taiyo Yuden. The report includes a complete analysis of the package, the SAW filter and the BAW filter, featuring a cost analysis and price estimation for the device. A schematic of the BAW filter is also provided to understand the difference between shunt and series cells.

Finally, the report includes complete performance and technology comparisons with the previous generation of the band 7 duplexer from Taiyo Yuden and a technology comparison with BAW filters and packaging solutions from Qorvo and Broadcom.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/24dbg4/taiyo_yudensaw

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716