Daniel Yomtobian: Advertise.com Releases Vizable, a Brand New Solution for Effective Video Advertising

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / Advertise.com is proud to announce a brand new ad product that will make a huge impact for advertising agencies and media buyers seeking to impress major brands. With television commercials on the decline and eyeballs of every consumer glued to their mobile devices, Vizable offers an alternative for advertisers seeking to grab the elusive attention of fast-scrolling customers.

Vizable is a video advertising product that is visible. The video ad doesn't disappear when the user clicks away. Instead, it minimizes to the bottom of the screen and continues playing above the fold with limited impact on user experience. Currently, Advertise.com is running Vizable as an Interstitial, with InLine and Slider versions coming soon.

"Digital video advertising is on the rise. As time goes on, we will continue to see a shift from traditional TV ad dollars to online. As this demand continues to increase, advertisers want more ways to reach users online. Outstream video solves this problem and Vizable ensures that the users always see the ad that the brands are promoting," says Daniel Yomtobian, Advertise.com.

According to the most recent IAB Video Ad Spend Study, spending on video advertising has increased across "6 out of 7 market sectors over the past 3 years."

Get Vizable:

Vizible is a high impact unit for mobile and tablet

Great opportunity for branding

High viewability and great completion rate

Premium advertisers matched with top content sites

Three formats: Interstitial, InLine and Slider

Competitive CPMs

Get the full Solution Brief to learn more about Vizable.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Eileen Morouse

Advertise.com

818-285-6216 ext. 231

SOURCE: Daniel Yomtobian