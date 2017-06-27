Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Powerful Negotiation Skills" conference to their offering.

This two-day workshop is for those new to negotiations or for those who wish to refresh and/or enhance their existing negotiation skills. The workshop will be highly interactive and will operate through a mix of lectures, exercises and case study scenarios.

The intention of this workshop is to familiarise you with the essential components of effective negotiation skills. By the end of the workshop you will be able to:

Understand why win/win is the only sustainable relationship strategy in today's difficult economic conditions

Recognise your own existing negotiation styles and learn some alternative effective styles

Plan for an effective negotiation

Explain the phases of the negotiation process

Use interpersonal and communication skills to enhance your success in negotiations

Who Should Attend:

This course will be suitable for anyone involved in negotiation who wishes to enhance or refresh their current negotiation skills. The skills covered during the workshop will be relevant to those who do external negotiations with clients and suppliers as well as those who negotiate with internal colleagues and other departments.

