Technavio analysts forecast the global fetal monitoring devices marketto grow to USD 8.32 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global fetal monitoring devices market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the application (internal and external), portability (portable and non-portable), end-users (hospitals and maternity clinics), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Fetal monitors measure, record, and display FHR, uterine contractions, and maternal BP and heart rate before and during labor. Vendors in the global fetal monitoring devices market are focusing on the development of patient monitoring equipment software, which can be incorporated to develop technologically advanced products.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global fetal monitoring devices market:

Rising incidence of preterm births

Increasing rate of high-risk pregnancies

Increasing government focus on improving prenatal care

Rising incidence of preterm births

"Most medical problems associated with preterm births can easily be diagnosed by using fetal monitoring devices. These devices are used for the monitoring of fetus, both antepartum and intrapartum. With the increase in preterm births, the utilization of fetal monitoring devices has also increasedsays Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for patient monitoring devices research.

An estimated 15 million babies are born prematurely each year, which is more than one in 10 babies. The need to improve the chances of survival of these babies, medical professionals use a plethora of devices, drugs, procedures. A fetal monitor is a prerequisite to monitor the basic physiological signals, thereby driving the market growth.

Increasing rate of high-risk pregnancies

A pregnancy is considered high-risk when there are potential complications that could affect the mother, the baby, or both. Many high-risk pregnancies result in premature births, which is associated with low birth weight. At the same time, pregnant women can suffer from preeclampsia, which is indicated by high BP. They also often have swelling in their feet, legs, and hands. To ensure the best possible outcome for both the mother and baby, high-risk pregnancies must be managed on a high priority basis by specialists. High-risk pregnancies are associated with the increased use of fetal monitoring devices.

Increasing government focus on improving prenatal care

"Prenatal care, also known as antenatal care, is a type of preventive health care with regular check-ups. These check-ups allow doctors or midwives to treat and prevent potential health problems during pregnancy and promote a healthy lifestyle, which benefits both the mother and the childsays Neha.

The governments of various countries have increased efforts to provide sufficient prenatal care for all the pregnant women. Regular prenatal care requires the increased use of fetal monitoring devices, which has led to the growth of the global fetal monitoring devices market.

