

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Senate vote on a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare is being delayed until after the July 4th recess amid indications of a lack of support for the legislation.



The move by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., comes as several Republican Senators indicated they would vote against a procedural motion to begin debate on the bill.



McConnell reportedly told Republicans the bill would be rewritten over the recess and receive a new score from the Congressional Budget Office.



An estimate by the CBO released on Monday indicated the Senate bill would increase the number of people who are uninsured by 22 million in 2026.



The CBO also found that the bill would reduce the federal deficit by $321 billion over ten years, which is $202 billion more than the estimated net savings for House version of the bill.



McConnell's decision to delay a vote comes as Republican Senators Dean Heller, R-Nev., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Rand Paul, R-Ken., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, have indicated their opposition to the bill as currently written.



With every Democratic Senator expected to vote against the bill, McConnell can only afford to lose the support of two Republicans and still pass the legislation.



Earlier in the day, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., expressed confidence the Senate will eventually approve the legislation.



Ryan told reporters at a press briefing that he has 'every expectation' the Senate will pass the bill but would not speculate on when the vote will take place.



'I would not bet against Mitch McConnell,' Ryan said. 'He is very, very good at getting things done through the Senate, even with this razor-thin majority.'



He added, 'I have every expectation that the Senate - I don't know what day - but I have every expectation the Senate will move this bill, and I assume this bill will have changes.'



Ryan said his confidence stems from the fact that every Republican Senator campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare.



