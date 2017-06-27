ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVD)(AIM: CMCL) today announces that following the effective one for five share consolidation on 26 June 2017 there will be a temporary change in the Company's stock trading symbol on the OTCQX exchange in the US market from CALVF to CALVD. This change is a regulatory requirement following the share consolidation and will remain in effect for 20 trading days. Trading on the OTCQX exchange under the CALVF symbol is expected to resume on 26 July 2017.

Caledonia depository interests trading on AIM under the trading symbol CMCL and shares trading on the TSX under the trading symbol CAL are unaffected.

Contacts:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

+44 1534 679 802



Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Maurice Mason

+44 759 078 1139



WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/Ed Allsopp

+44 20 7220 1751



Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

+44 207 138 3204



