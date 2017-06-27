LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PNOW), the developer of multiple and diverse business ventures, relevant to Central America and the Caribbean, announced today that the Company will now begin the process of issuing the shares of Series BB Preferred Stock to those shareholders qualifying to participate in the Preferred Stock Dividend.

"This dividend creation and issuance process was certainly an exciting learning experience not only for us, but for the DTCC and our Transfer Agent," stated Melvin Pereira, President and CEO of Pure Hospitality Solutions. "Although we knew how special a dividend like this would be for our shareholders, we were pleasantly surprised to learn that it seems as though nothing like this has been attempted before. This created a learning curve, requiring new logistics and more participation from the DTCC and our Transfer Agent. However, after a series of back-and-forth communications between the DTCC, our Transfer Agent and us, we finally hashed out all of the details and are officially ready to begin issuing this special preferred stock to all of our qualified shareholders."

As noted in the June 22nd blog-letter to shareholders (http://www.purenow.solutions/series-bb-preferred-stock-dividend-program/), the issuance of a dividend usually requires only the acknowledgement and approval from FINRA, limited participation by the Transfer Agent (Transfer Online, Inc.) and the execution of the plan by DTCC (The Depository Trust Corporation Company). However, due to the complexity of the Series BB, it was determined that the issuance of the preferred stock would be handled differently. Management does contend however, the process, although unusual, is quite simple.

All shareholders who qualify to participate in the preferred dividend program are first, asked to visit our website for the Transfer Agent credit card authorization form, available at http://www.purenow.solutions/series-bb-preferred-stock-dividend-program/. Next, shareholders need to submit the authorization form with all required documentation (which can be found on our website) directly to the Transfer Agent, at Carolyn@TransferOnline.com. From there, the Series BB Preferred Stock Dividend will be issued to all shareholders who qualified to participate.

Pereira continued, "Although the initial process took slightly longer than we expected, we're thrilled to finally have our hands firmly on the reigns, with the ability to immediately effectuate the issuances of the preferred stock dividend. More importantly, we're happy to be able to provide our shareholders with something so special, that it's new to the industry in its entirety; a preferred stock that maintains the same ownership level, regardless of the cap structure and is a non-dilutable, non-reversible share issuance."

Shareholders are urged to contact the Company at (800) 889-9509 or via email at IR@PureNow.Solutions with any questions whatsoever. Management urges shareholders to learn more about the long-term protection offered by this class of preferred stock and reminds the investing public to check out the Company's preferred blog series, available at:

