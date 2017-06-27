$17.85 Billion Biochips (Microarrays/Microfluidics) Market, 2023

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biochips (Microarrays/Microfluidics) Global Market - Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.
The global biochips market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR to reach $17,851.1 million by 2023
Biochips market is mainly classified into technologies, products, application and end-users. The global biochips market is broadly classified as micro arrays and microfluidics based on technology.
Revolution in the field of genomics, proteomics as well as rapid drug discovery increased the demand for biochips. In addition, increase in diagnosis and treatment of cancer and genetic diseases, approval for personalized medicines and invention of novel technologies in biochips drives the market of biochips. Standardization and quality assurance of biochips, technological ease in handling the biochips especially in the areas of diagnosis and treatment, high cost along with ethical and social issues hinders the market growth.
Lifestyle changes owing to increase in cancer, diabetes and hypertension patients, early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, advancement of biochips with its wide application areas shows that biochip market has vast opportunities in the coming years.
North America accounts for the highest market share in 2016 and followed by Europe. Steep rise in genetic diagnosis, huge corporate outsourcing for drug discovery, increase in personalized medicines and favourable government policies makes U.S. the leader of Biochips market. However, Asian countries especially China and Japan are the fastest growing regions with its growing demand for biochips and increasing research investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Analysis
4 Biochips Global Market, by Technology
5 Biochips Global Market, by Products
6 Biochips Global Market, by Applications
7 Biochips Global Market, by End-Users
8 Regional Market Analysis
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Major Companies
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Danaher Corporation
- Fluidigm Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Illumina, Inc.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Thermofisher Scientific Inc.
Other Companies Featured
- Abaxis
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abcam
- Abnova Corporation
- Achira Labs Pvt. Ltd
- Acuros
- Advalytix AG
- Advanced Microlab
- Advion
- Agilent Technologies
- Akceli
- Akonni Biosystems
- Aline Inc
- Array Jet
- Arrayit Corporation
- Asterand Biosciences
- Aushon Biosystems
- Axon Instruments
- Axxicon Holdings BV
- Ayoxa Biosystems
- Baebies
- Bartels Mikrotechnik
- Becton Dickinson & Company
- Biacore International Uppsala
- Biflow Systems Germany
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biocat
- Biochain
- Biogenex
- Biometrix Technology,Inc
- Bionas GmbH
- Bioneer Corporation
- Biosite
- Biotray
- Calliper Life Sciences
- Cambridge Biomagneticsltd.
- Cambridge Protein Arrays Limited
- Capital Biotechnology Co. Limited
- Cell Signalling Technology Inc.
- Cellix
- Cetoni
- Chroma Vision Medical Systems, Inc
- Ciphergen Biosystems
- Clearbridge Biomedics
- Clontech Laboratories, Inc (Takara Bio)
- Combimatrix Corporation
- Creative Microsystems Corporation
- Cyclofluidic
- Cytoo S.A.
- Daktari Diagnostics
- Danaher Corporation
- Deltadot
- Dolomite
- Elveflow
- Empire Genomics
- Envirologix
- EPFL
- Epigem
- Eprogen, Inc
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exiqon
- Flowjem
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Fluigent
- GE Healthcare
- Genetix
- Genomic Solutions Inc
- Helicos Biosciences
- Helomics
- IBM Corporation
- Illumina, Inc
- JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH
- Labsmith Inc
- Leukodx
- Lobion Informatics Llc
- Merck & Co.
- Micralyne
- Micro2Gen
- Microarrays Inc.
- Microliquid
- Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.
- Micrux Technologies
- Mildendo GmbH
- Miraibio, Inc (Hitachi Genetic Systems)
- Mobidiag
- Molecular Devices
- Nano Cellect Biomedical Inc.
- Nanosurf AG
- Ocimum Biosolutions Limited
- On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Limited
- Optofluidics Inc
- Origene
- Perkinelmer
- Phadia
- Phalanx Biotech Group
- Precision Nanosystems
- Promega
- Qiagen
- Quantumdx Group Ltd
- Rain Dance Technologies
- Randox Laboratories Ltd
- Ray Biotech Inc.
- Roche Applied Science
- Safegaurd Biosystems Holdings Ltd
- SAS Klearia
- Savyon Diagnostics Ltd
- Scanalytics, Inc
- Scienion AG
- Sciomics
- Sphere Fluidics
- Thermofisher Scientific
- U.S. Biomax, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f67wgv/biochips
