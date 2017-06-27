SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Vesper, developer of the world's most advanced acoustic sensors, is a finalist for two 2017 Best of Sensors Awards: the Innovation Award for VM1010, its ZeroPower Listening™ piezoelectric MEMS microphone, and Engineering Team of the Year for the design team responsible for bringing the VM1010 from concept to market. Best of Sensors finalists will be recognized during an awards ceremony on June 28, 2017 at Sensors Expo & Conference in San Jose, CA - which is where the winners will also be announced.

"We are thrilled that the Sensors Expo judges have recognized Vesper for the VM1010, the first MEMS microphone to bring voice activation to battery-powered consumer devices while drawing nearly zero power," said Matt Crowley, CEO, Vesper. "Introducing a new full-stack solution that spans expertise in material science, MEMS design, mixed-signal ASIC design, test development, DSP integration, and algorithms is one of the most difficult tasks in technology. The VM1010 engineering team overcame these many challenges to do something remarkable: bring the VM1010 from scientific concept to high-volume production in less than one year."

Led by CTO and Co-founder Bobby Littrell, the VM1010 engineering team also includes:

Ron Gagnon, director of ASIC technology

Yu Hui, senior MEMS design engineer

Wang-Kyung Sung, senior MEMS design engineer

Adam Whittemore, senior product engineer

Shin Nagpal, senior test/characterization engineer

Arthur Zhao, characterization/mechanical engineer

Tung Shen Chew, integration engineer





Vesper will also be on the show floor at Sensors Expo from June 27-29. Visit Vesper at Booth #344 during exhibition hours.

About the Sensors Expo Awards

Sensors Expo & Conference (Sensors17), the nation's leading event focused exclusively on sensors and sensor-integrated systems, in conjunction with Sensors Online, is hosting the 2017 Best of Sensors Expo Awards. The competition highlights the advances in both innovations and real-world applications of sensors. For more information on the award program, please visit sensorsexpo.com/awards or follow the awards on social media Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Vesper

Vesper is a privately held advanced sensor company based in Boston, MA. With origins at the University of Michigan and initial funding from NASA, NSF and the NIH, Vesper's award-winning microphones are driving a new era of pervasive voice interfaces and acoustic event-detection products via a proprietary piezoelectric MEMS technology. These products include hearables/wearables, smartphones, smart speakers, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and connected cars. Vesper is funded by Accomplice, Amazon's Alexa Fund, AAC Technologies, Hyperplane, and other strategic partners. For more information about Vesper, please contact us via email: info@vespermems.com or web: www.vespermems.com or follow us on social media Twitter, YouTube, and Vesper Blog.

ZeroPower Listening is a trademark, and the Vesper logo is a registered trademark of Vesper. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Press Contacts:

Matt Crowley

Vesper

Email: Email Contact



Maria Vetrano

Vetrano Communications

Email: Email Contact



